New York City Officers Accused of Stealing Alcohol Confiscated from Bars that Violated Covid Lockdown Rules

On Tuesday, members of the New York City Sheriff’s Office were suspended without pay for allegedly raiding alcohol confiscated during the Covid lockdown. Officials confirmed that a at least dozen officers were involved. During the height of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office confiscated a large quantity of booze from bars and clubs that violated New York’s lockdown rules.

Agency sources indicated that New York City’s Department of Investigation is not certain how much liquor the officers stole. The individuals involved are accused of swiping the seized alcohol from a storage unit in Long Island City, as reported by The City. Certain officers are also being investigated for filing false overtime timesheets.

“This serious breach of public trust will not be tolerated and we will not allow it to undermine the hardworking men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and their mission to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Ryan Lavis, a spokesman for the Department of Finance.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Investigation, Eric Lenkowitz, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda also declined to comment and told The City, “I can’t talk about it right now.”

Miranda started as sheriff last May, before the investigation began, and reportedly is in support of taking action against those involved.

It is possible the sheriff officers could face criminal charges. Currently, it is unclear if further punitive actions will be taken for the theft of confiscated alcohol.

