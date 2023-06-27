Privileged Few: No Alcohol Sales at Paris 2024 Olympics Except for Those in VIP Suites

Fans attending the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics may be disappointed to find that alcohol will not be available in the stadiums. A spokesperson confirmed the rumors of a boozeless event today.

France has prohibited the sale or distribution of alcohol in “stadiums, physical education rooms, gymnasiums” since 1991 under Evin’s Law. The law is meant to regulate the sale and advertisement of alcohol. However, there are loops holes in these laws. For instance, VIP suites fall under different sets of laws pertaining to catered hospitality.

It is also possible to apply for exemptions to Evin’s Law, although organizers of the Olympics have not attempted to allow alcohol to be sold at the event.

“Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games. The law allows an exemption from the ban on the sale of alcohol for 10 events per organizer per year per municipality,” the spokesperson told CBS Sports . “Paris 2024 will be organizing more than 700 competition sessions over 15 days of competition.”

If fans were hoping to drink an adult beverage during the games then they will need to be a VIP.

“It is the strict application of French law that allows catering services that include the provision of alcohol to operate in hospitality areas as they are governed by a separate law on catering,” the spokesperson continued. “It is not for Paris 2024 to comment on this application of different laws, but for the legislator to define the relevant framework for event organizers.”

The availability of alcohol at sporting events became a major topic during last year’s FIFA world cup in Qatar. The alcohol ban caused multiple issues with fans and alcohol sponsors alike, especially Budweiser.

While at the moment it appears the Olympics will be mostly booze-free, this will not be the case for the 2023 Rugby World Cup which will also be held in France since an exemption was filed prior.

