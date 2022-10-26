NYPD Officers Investigated For Allegedly Stealing Liquor

Multiple New York City Police Department officers and supervisors have been placed on modified duty or reassigned. This comes after at least three NYPD detectives were caught allegedly stealing liquor and drinking it while on duty at the Electric Zoo 3.0. This music festival was held in Randall’s Island Park last month.

Electric Zoo is an internationally renowned festival that was established in 2009 by Made Event. It is one of New York City’s largest music festivals and features electronic music and various sub-genres. This year’s event was held over Labor Day weekend on September 2-4.

In statements obtained by New York Daily News, when a supervisor heard the allegations of what happened at Electric Zoo they reported the incident to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. This bureau is responsible for investigating misconduct within law enforcement agencies.

The three detectives and their supervisor were with the NYPD’s Narcotics Division. The supervising lieutenant was placed on modified duty along with being transferred out of the Manhattan North precinct.

In a statement obtained by the New York Post, a police spokesman said, “IAB is working closely with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. So far, multiple supervisors and officers, who are the subjects of these allegations, have been placed on modified duty. Our work in this case is not done and we will continue to go where the facts take us. All disciplinary outcomes will be available after the investigation is complete.”

The transfer of a police lieutenant suggests the evidence collected was convincing and more investigation will take place in order to determine all parties involved. The Internal Affairs Bureau will be working closely with the Manhattan district attorney’s office in light of the claims.

