Over 2,000 Cans of Miller High Life Destroyed as ‘Champagne of Beers’ Crumples Under the Weight of EU Regulation

For decades Miller High Life has been associated with the “Champagne of Beers” slogan. However, the use of the word Champagne did not sit well with European authorities in a recent incident. On April 17, Belgium customs showed their devotion to the bubbly wine from France by confiscating and crushing a shipment of more than 2,000 cans of beer on its way to Germany.

Frederick Miller founded the Miller Brewing Company in 1850. In the early 20th century the company developed Miller High Life which came in a bottle that mimicked the look of a Champagne bottle in a miniature form including the foil wrapper around the neck. The brand later devised the slogan “The Champagne of Bottle Beers” in 1906. Eventually, Miller Brewing Co. decided to drop the bottle and the slogan to become “The Champagne of Beers” in 1969.

“With its elegant, clear-glass bottle and crisp taste, Miller High Life has proudly worn the nickname ‘The Champagne of Beers’ for almost 120 years,” said the owner of the Miller brand, Molson Coors Beverage Co. told The Associated Press.

Unfortunately for the German company that placed an order for 2,352 cans of Miller High Life, the word Champagne has protected status. Champagne falls under France’s protected designation of origin (PDO) which the European Union honors. Le Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne (CIVC) is a French Champagne trade organization that monitors this protected status. When Belgium authorities alerted Comité Champagne about the Miller High Life label the cans were ordered to be destroyed.

A statement indicated that the shipment of cans was deposed of “with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.”

Charles Goemaere, Managing Director of the Comité Champagne: “This destruction is the result of a successful collaboration between Belgian customs authorities and the Comité Champagne. It confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the Champagne producers to protect their designation”. He also “congratulated the Belgian Customs for their vigilance with regard to the Champagne designation and for their responsiveness.

The company that was responsible for ordering the beer did not try to contest the decision.

According to the Washington Post, Molson Coors Beverage Co. said it “respects local restrictions.”

The company continued, “but we remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin provenance. We invite our friends in Europe to the U.S. any time to toast the High Life together.”

Designations such as the ones that protect Champagne can be very helpful for the farmers and producers of wines, spirits and even rum. Although it is unlikely anyone would confuse Miller High Life with Champagne, it’s likely important to draw a hard line on these matters.

Read Next:

What Is the Difference Between Rhum Agricole and Rum?

Kid Rock and Conservatives Rage Against Bud Light After Beer Brand Shows Support for Trans Activist

Rage Against Bud Light Hits Walmart? Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Cases of Beer, Charged for Allegedly Exposing Genitals in Public