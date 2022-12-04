Over $25,000 Worth of Alcohol Stolen From Delivery Truck in a Heist

Seven pallets of alcohol worth thousands of dollars were stolen off a delivery truck or lorry by thieves during a raid, said police. The incident occurred at a service station in Hamilton right off of the M74 northbound and just outside Glasgow, UK. Reports have indicated that the liquor theft occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., early last week.

The seven pallets are estimated to be worth £21,000 (about $25,800), according to reports.

Officers have asked members of the public for help identifying the thieves. Police have said that if alcohol is offered at a discount price by individuals to contact the authorities because it may be stolen.

Detective sergeant Victoria Murray of Cambuslang CID said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was at the service station and saw anything suspicious to contact us. We would been keen to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries,” said Cambuslang CID detective sergeant Victoria Murray, according to STV News.

Murray continued: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.

“Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of November 23 2022.”

Liquor thefts have appeared to be on the rise in the US and the UK over the past year. Liquor store owners have had to deal with a string of thefts in the Memphis area. Another incident occurred where a man who was down on his luck allegedly stole several bottles of high priced wine which a priest later returned. The priest was given the wine by the individual with a letter apologizing for his theft.