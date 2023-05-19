Pa’lante Named Official Rum of Orlando Men’s and Women’s Pro Soccer Teams

Pa’lante Rum has recently been named the Official Rum Partner for Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride Major League Soccer Teams.

Pa’lante Rum is a Mexican rum made in the tradition and style of Cuban rum. Co-founders of the brand, Edis Zurita, and master blender, Jorge Perez, met in Havana back in the 1980s distilling rum. Pa’lante’s rums are made with 100% Mexican ingredients including its botanical and coffee-infused expressions.

Pa’lante will be the official rum for the men’s Orlando City SC, known as the Lions, and for the women’s professional soccer team, the Orlando Pride. Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Pride began (NWSL) league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions including former players such as Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris.

The new partnership will see the rum brand collaborate with the teams to engage fans through cocktails. Pride and Lions fans can enjoy Pa’lante’s White Rum and 8-year Dark Rum in drinks throughout Exploria Stadium, including in the Lion’s Pride Mojito, a refreshing berry mojito that will be on tap at select concessions stands in the stadium.

“The growth of soccer in the U.S. and Orlando’s devoted fan base mirror Pa’lante’s passion for highlighting the richness of Latino culture and our desire to elevate rum to its rightful place as a premium spirit,” said Eric Zurita, Pa’lante co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to be working with both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride to ensure the standard of the in-stadium experience matches the world-class talent on the field and the fervent spirit of the fans cheering for them each and every week.”

Pa’lante rum will be available for sampling at the Mane Street Plaza in the stadium presented by Publix several times throughout the season. The brand intends to collaborate on select CITYiD Patch of the Match offerings and integrate with local artists from the Central Florida area showcasing local talent. Pa’lante also plans to become an Associate Sponsor of the Club’s pub partner program throughout the Greater Orlando area, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the rum even during watch parties.

