Papa’s Pilar Releases New Legacy Edition Rum

Today, Papa’s Pilar Rum announced the release of the 2022 Legacy Edition, the second in its series of limited-quantity special bottlings. The limited rum features a french oak apple brandy cask finish, an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience and a partnership with the Guy Harvey ocean foundation.

The Papa’s Pilar Distillery is located in Key West, Florida, and takes its name from combining Hemingway’s nickname, Papa, and the name of his beloved boat, the Pilar. The new rum release celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ernest Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea.

The Master Distiller Ron Call said, “I’m inspired by Papa Hemingway daily and the 2022 Legacy Edition was a way for me to tap into that inspiration even further while celebrating his life’s work and highlighting innovative rum finishing techniques.” Call continued, “I hand-selected some of the most unique barrels for finishing: French Oak Apple Brandy casks. These brandy casks produce apple-forward characteristics, which is rare in rum. You’ll also find notes of vanilla with a touch of honeysuckle and a dark rich honey finish. The result is a rum, unlike anything you’ve tasted.”

The Legacy Edition rum consists of a blend of nine different rums from five sources – Barbados, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela and Florida. The rum was then finished in French Oak Apple Brandy barrels, which is very unique to rum.

The distillery created an immersive AR experience that tells the story of The Old Man and the Sea narrated by artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey. The interactive AR experience will bring the Hemingway novel to life in a brand new way and will feature Harvey’s sketches, drawing inspiration from the book.

For every bottle sold, Papa’s Pilar will donate $20 to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, which supports reef conservation, restoration and education. The bottle serves as a keepsake, wrapped in genuine leather made to resemble the shape of a WWII canteen bottle, and features a pocket on the back that includes a writer’s notebook embossed with the “Never a Spectator” stamp, the motto of Papa’s Pilar Rum. Attached to the side is a black and copper pen.

An Anniversary Bundle, which includes a bottle of the 2022 Legacy Edition, a copy of The Old Man and the Sea, and a branded ice sphere mold (SRP: $132.99) will be available as of October 8 in limited quantities. The limited edition rum will also be available in select retailers starting Tuesday, November 1.