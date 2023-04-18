Spirits Giant Pernod Ricard Halts Absolut Vodka Exports to Russia After Public Fallout

The French-based spirits giant, Pernod Ricard reverses course and has decided to suspend Absolut vodka exports to Russia entirely. This comes after calls to boycott the Swedish brand when the public discovered Absolut Vodka resumed supply trade to Russia.

Penold Ricard previously halted exports in March 2022, after the invasion of Ukraine began. Similar announcements were made by Bacardi and Diageo; meaning the three biggest liquor companies in the world made the decision to halt supply to Russia for its actions. In spite of this, last week news broke that Absolut had resumed deliveries to Russia resulting in a public outcry.

‘Under the sanctions that are currently in place, the company is supplying products in an amount that can support local employees and give local entities economic sustainability,’ said Absolut spokesperson Paula Eriksson, as reported by Firstpost.

The reports provoked the harshest criticism in Absolut’s home country of Sweden. Since then, Penold Ricard has backtracked and said they will stop all exports because of a “duty of care towards our employees and partners,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

“We cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms. Therefore, the Absolut Company has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia,” said the statement.

Pernod Ricard argued it was attempting to shield its local team from accusations of criminal liability, as reported by Reuters. The company cited “intentional bankruptcy” and fears that the Russian government would retaliate against businesses that appeared to be purposefully going into bankruptcy.

According to Reuters, Pernod Ricard continues to supply limited qualities of other brands in Russia, presumably under the previously mentioned sanctions. This could include any number of spirits including the Cuban rum brand Havana Club.

