Pickle Flavored Hard Seltzer? Fan Favorite Grillo’s Pickles Gets Boozy Makeover

The refrigerated pickle brand born out of Boston, Grillo’s is now being made into a hard seltzer. The brand has partnered up with Philadelphia-based Two Robbers Craft Hard Seltzer to make its limited-time exclusive edition pickle flavored hard seltzer.

Grillo’s Pickles started in 2008 when Travis Grillo began selling pickles out of a wooden pickle cart on the streets of Boston. Grillo’s uses a 100-year-old family recipe with clean ingredients using zero artificial preservatives. The brand’s pickles are popular but pickle juice alone has somewhat of a cult following for its use in pickle back shots.

“People save our brine to drink and reuse, long after they’ve finished their pickles,” says Eddie Andre, Vice President of Brand at Grillo’s Pickles. “With this collaboration, I’m excited to bring our signature brine to customers as a ready-to-drink beverage with a twist.”

The new hard seltzer uses over 20 gallons of Grillo’s original dill pickle brine and is loaded with its authentic flavor for pickle enthusiasts.

“When we connected with the folks at Grillo’s, it became immediately clear that their pickles embody the same focus on quality. To partner with them for our first-ever collaboration made perfect sense” says Co-Founder of Two Robbers Vikram Nayar

Though pickle backs are the most popular way of enjoying pickles and booze, there are a growing number of beers using fermented cucumber water as a flavor component. There are several pickle-flavored goses and sours. In fact, this isn’t the first time the brand has been featured in a boozy product, its pickle juice was used in Down the Road Brewery Co.’s Sam Sam the Pickle Man Spicy Dill Pickle Sour.

The pickle-flavored hard seltzer trend hasn’t quite caught up to the beer scene, but with this collaboration, there is potential for it to stick around. Grillo’s Pickle Hard Seltzer is anticipated to hit shelves just in time for summer for a limited time. However, seltzers and RTDs are becoming the most popular drinks, so maybe this pickle seltzer will be inclined to stick around.

For a limited time, Grillo’s Pickle Hard Seltzer will be available at Acme, Giant, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Weis and various independent retailers, starting at $11.99.

