Pirate Themed Charity Event Pouring Rum to Raise Money

On Friday, Oct. 14 expect dancing, pirates, rum and rum-based cocktails at Theatre NorthWest in Prince George, British Columbia for a pirate-themed charity fundraiser like no other.

The pirate-themed event, Yo-ho-ho and a Bottle of Rum is a collaboration between Theatre Northwest and Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern B.C (BBGSNBC). Tickets are $50 CAD and include 2 drink tickets and festival seating.

According to the Prince George Citizen, Executive Director of BBSNBC Tim Bennett said, “We love working together and we think we throw a really great party together.

“This is a great opportunity for two groups to work together, raise some money and show the town a good time.”

Big Brother Big Sister is a mentoring program that helps local young through one-to-one and group programs, both in school and outside school. The non-profit was established in 1979 and has programs across several countries.

According to Big Brother Big Sister, “Our one-to-one mentoring relationships support the critical social and emotional development needed to help build resilience and promote the mental health and wellbeing of thousands of children we service.”

Marni Hamagami, the Artistic Producer of Theater NorthWest, said, “We have had a surprising number of requests for a rum event.

“Fewer for pirates, but then we never want to miss an opportunity to open the tickle trunk,” as reported by Prince George Citizen.

For the non-Canadians, a tickle trunk is a term used in reference to a magical portal to an imaginary world. It was conceived by the Canadian version of Mr. Rogers, Mr. Dressup.

The Theatre Northwest was founded in 1994 and “is the largest arts organization in the northern two-thirds of British Columbia.”

Guests are welcome to dress up for the event and enjoy a variety of different rums and rum cocktails. The tickets are available through the Threatre NorthWest website.

Avast, if ye scallywags be available and near then yo ho, go have a tipple of rum for a mighty good cause.

