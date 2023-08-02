‘You Came on the Plane With Wine’: Woman Banned From Airline After Alleged Wine Fueled Outbursts

United Airlines banned a woman from future flights after an indecent forced the plane to divert to Arizona. Currently, the airline has only acknowledged the woman was being “disruptive” and refused to follow instructions during the flight headed from Houston to Los Angeles on July 25.

Fellow passengers captured the altercation on video which has been making the rounds on TikTok. The footage suggests the woman’s outbursts, fighting with other passengers and refusal to compile may have been fueled by wine and pre-flight drinking.

One post read, “Yesterday was insanity. Had our entire flight landed so she could get arrested because she couldn’t get wine on the flight lmao.”

@bperkins33 Yesterday was insanity. Had our entire flight landed so she could get arrested because she couldnt get wine on the flight lmao ♬ original sound – Blake Perkins

The TikTok videos show one flight attendant, in particular, pleading with the woman to take her seat and stop fighting with other passengers. The flight attendant repeatedly told the woman to “sit down” and warned her that the plane would be forced to land and she would be arrested.

The male flight attendant continued, “You came on the plane with wine. I was nice enough to let you on the aircraft. I could have let you stay in Houston. This is how you are going to treat me!”

Passengers can be heard yelling at the woman to sit down while the flight attendant continues to beg the woman to stop causing issues.

“You were crying and I gave you a hug because you told me you have anxiety,” said the flight attendant. “And I knew you were drinking wine and you’re not allowed to. And I still let you board the aircraft.”

When the woman finally sits down she began fighting with a passenger seated in the row behind her. Again she refused to listen to the flight attendant who appeared to have shown her leniency prior.

Eventually, the plane was forced to divert and land in Phoenix due to the woman’s behavior.

In a statement obtained by the Independent , United Airlines said the flight was diverted to Phoenix “due to a disruptive passenger who continually refused to follow the flight attendant’s instructions to return to her seat.” The statement continued, “Law enforcement officials met the aircraft on arrival and removed the passenger, and the flight subsequently departed for Los Angeles later that evening.”

This latest incident comes amidst United Airlines’ recent announcement that there will be an alcohol policy change. Previously, the airline banned alcohol during the pandemic and has since been phasing back to its former rules regarding drinking. The premium cabin was the first to have the drinking privilege returned and later economy class passengers were allowed one drink per passenger at a time. The new alcohol policy will allow passengers to have two drinks at a time. This policy is a return to the pre-pandemic standard.

Drunkenness on planes continues to be an issue with countless stories circulating about alterations during flights and unruly passengers. Many place the blame on the flight crew for not seeing the signs or not taking early action against people who are pre-drinking or overconsuming alcohol on board planes. However, the responsibility may be unfairly placed on a few individuals attempting to serve a plane full of people. Unfortunately, one person can have the power to completely ruin hundreds of fellow passengers’ plans to get from point A to point B peacefully.

Read Next:

‘I’m a Bad Person’: An Unhinged Passenger Drunkenly Gropes Seatmates, Lights Cigarette, Threatens to Kill People on Board an Alaska Airlines Flight

Police Apprehend Allegedly Drunk Driver on Lawn Mower Heading to ‘Mow Daughter’s Lawn’ After Midnight

Former ‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Criticized for Claiming His Supposed ‘Rum’ Is ‘Nutritious’