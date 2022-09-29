Plantation Releases Limited Edition Vintage Rum

Plantation which runs out of the West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) announces a one-time release of Plantation Rum Barbados 2013. The rum is part of their limited edition ‘Under the Sea’ Vintage collection, which highlights the terroir of six different countries from around the world.

The Plantation Vintage Barbados 2013 is limited to only twenty hand-picked casks for bottling. The casks were hand-selected from the cellars by Alexandre Gabriel, Owner and Master Blender of Plantation Rum, with the help of Andrew Hassell, Managing Director, and rum historian and Don Benn, Master Distiller at West Indies Rum Distillery.

The new release is a blend of rums resulting in a 1 to 3 days fermentation and distilled in both pot and column still, which is typical for many Barbados rums. The venerable pot still dating back to the 19th century called ‘Old Gregg’ was installed at the West Indies Rum distillery in the 1950s. Since then it has given the Plantation rums produced at the distillery an unmistakable expression of flavor defined by the still.

The Barbados 2013 Vintage is double-aged to give it the signature character of Plantation Rum. The rum was first matured for 8 years in ex-bourbon casks on the island of Barbados. After the first aging, it was transported to Jarezac, in the southwest of France to be finished for a further year in French Oak casks.

According to Plantation’s flavor profile, the double aging process results in a rich and spicy rum with flavors of tobacco and caraway followed by pastry notes with honey, hazelnut, chocolate and gingerbread.

Each of the Under the Sea Vintages bottlings has representative animals displayed on the labels and special edition boxes. The Barbados 2013 Vintage bottle is uniquely designed to represent the Caribbean island nation. The symbol chosen for this edition is the green sea turtle as well as the iconic flying fish that are native to the waters of the island.