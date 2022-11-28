Musician Owned Rum Brands You'll Want to Hear About

Celebrity–owned tequila or wine brands are a dime a dozen, but celebrities are just starting to take notice of rum. More and more people of notoriety are jumping onboard and investing in this underappreciated spirit. Musicians in particular seem to have an affinity for rum as there are now several Musician owned rum brands on the market. From Rock to R&B and even country, rum is becoming something for celebrities to sing about.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum- Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield

Sammy Hagar has been in the spirits game for a while, from his former tequila brand Cabo Wabo to his current tequila brand Santo with co-owner, Guy Fieri. In between his ventures in tequila, the Red Rocker introduced his rum brand in 2011. Originally the rum was produced in Hawaii but, after the collapse of the sugar industry on the islands the distillery was closed. The brand was relaunched with the help of a new business partner, rocker Rick Springfield. Sammy’s beach bar rum is now distilled by the Destilería Serrallés in Makawao, Puerto Rico

Currently, the brand has three rums on the market including a white, a spiced and a flavored rum. The white rum is distilled five times and is made with Caribbean sugar and acts as a base for the other two rums. Sammy’s beach bar rum also offers a kola spiced and a macadamia nut-flavored rum-colored red to match the owner’s moniker. In addition to the rums, Hagar also offers a selection of ready-to-drink sparkling rum cocktails made with his own rum.

Ten to One Rum – Ciara

Ten to One Rum was originally founded by Trinidadian, Mac Farrell in 2019. The rum brand focuses on creating a contemporary elevated blend that will change how customers interact with the spirit. The vocalist and dancer Ciara joined the brand in 2021. The Grammy-nominated singer is a co-owner of the rum brand and oversees marketing and business development. Ciara’s rum ranked number four in a study of the best value celebrity spirits.

There are currently two styles of rum presented by the company. Ten to one has an unaged white rum made from a blend of column still rums from the Dominican Republic and high ester pot still rum from Jamaica. Ciara and Farrel also have a dark rum available which is blended from 8-year old Barbados and Dominican column still rums combined with Jamaican pot still rum, and Trinidadian rum. The rum is aged further in American Ex-bourbon casks.

Kenny Chesney- Blue Chair Bay Rum

Blue Chair Bay Rum is fully owned by country music star Kenny Chesney. The rum brand shares its name with one of Chesney’s hit songs, the Old Blue Chair. The singer-songwriter worked with master blender Mike Booth to create the many rums in the brand’s lineup.

Overall Blue Chair Bay has an astounding 11 different rums that come in a variety of flavors and styles. In addition to Chesney’s classic Caribbean blended white rum, there is spiced rum, coconut, banana, coconut Spiced, vanilla, key lime rum cream, banana rum cream, pineapple rum cream and coconut spiced rum cream. Recently the brand introduced a mocha rum cream to its flavored rum lineup for a limited release from Sep. 1st.

Brands for Fans- KISS Rum Kollection

Brands for Fans is a Swedish company that produces spirits with music artists, especially of the metal persuasion. The glam metal band KISS has produced a gin and three distinct kinds of rum in partnership with this company. The brand also has collaborations with bands like HammerFall, Judas Priest, Motörhead, Rammstein, Scorpions and Slayer.

The KISS Rum Kollection offers a selection of dark rums from the Caribbean, such as Detroit Rock Rum, Black Diamond Rum and Monstrum. The Detroit Rock Rum and Black Diamond rum borrows their names from the band’s hit songs ‘Detroit Rock City’ and ‘Black Diamond.’ Monstrum, Latin for monster, is the band’s latest rum release and is made from specially selected rums from Guyana and Jamaica. The rum blend has been aged for over 14 years in ancient arrack leggers, a specific edition of 800-liter oak casks.

SelvaRey Rum- Bruno Mars

SelvaRey rum is co-owned by Marc Gold and singer-songwriter Bruno Mars. The rum is distilled in Pesé, Panama, by Master Blender Francisco ‘Don Pancho’ Fernandez in copper column stills. Notably, the brand’s name loosely translates from Spanish to ‘King of the Jungle.’ The name was made in reference to ‘Don Pancho’ who built his distillery in the heart of the Panamanian wilderness. Mars conceptualized the rum’s packaging and its branding of ‘Tropical Luxury Wherever You Are.’

SelvaRey currently offers four varieties of rum featuring, an aged white, chocolate, coconut and a special owner’s reserve rum. The White rum is aged for three years and then charcoal filtered to remove color. Their chocolate rum has a base of a five-year rum that is infused with chocolate. Whereas the coconut rum is an infused two-year-aged rum from Panama. The SelvaRey Owner’s Reserve rum is a blend of rums aged between 15 and 20 years, hand selected by the distiller himself.

