Police Apprehend Allegedly Drunk Driver on Lawn Mower Heading to ‘Mow Daughter’s Lawn’ After Midnight

Police recently released body cam footage of a man caught allegedly drunk driving through town on a lawn mower. The man was almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit during the incident that occurred in Ingham. He has since been changed with drunk driving.

Police have charged a man with high range drink driving after he allegedly drove a ride on mower almost four times the legal limit in Ingham last weekend.https://t.co/iWAzB08Tlt pic.twitter.com/bWa9UDpoAs — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 27, 2023

The police stopped the 51-year-old on Saturday, July 21 after witnessing the man driving a riding lawn mower down the street in the wrong direction. A breathalyzer test was immediately administered and displayed a reading of 0.191. In Australia, the legal limit is 0.05% BAC, making the man almost four times over the legal limit.

In the released footage, Townsville Highway Patrol officers pulled in front of the lawn mower to stop the man from getting hit by a truck. Authorities then questioned what the man was doing.

The unidentified man said, “I just thought I’d drive this old girl over to mow my daughter’s lawn.” The officer promptly responded, “Not at 1 o’clock in the morning, and not drunk.”

Police detained the man afterward.

Senior Sergent Robert Nalder said, “This might seem like a funny incident, but the harsh reality is that if police hadn’t been there to intervene we could have been dealing with a serious traffic crash.”

The driver of the lawn maintenance vehicle man is set to appear at the Ingham magistrates court on September 7.

Read Next:

Former ‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Criticized for Claiming His Supposed ‘Rum’ Is ‘Nutritious’

Taking a Page out of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Disney World Guest Manages to Sneak Alcohol Into Park in TikTok Video

‘Endless Supply of Alcohol’: Man Stabbed with Broken Wine Bottle on Plane After Crew Allegedly Failed to Act