 ‘Sometimes You See Things You Can’t Believe’: Police Stop Driver Wearing Hilarious Boozy Getup for Suspicion of DUI
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for the latest in rum news and great deals sent right to your inbox!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
News

‘Sometimes You See Things You Can’t Believe’: Police Stop Driver Wearing Hilarious Boozy Getup for Suspicion of DUI

Jessica GlemanMay 10th, 2023, 2:07 pm
“Sometimes You See Things You Can’t Believe” Police Stop Driver Wearing Hilarious Boozy Getup for Suspicion of DUI

(Photo: Franklin County, KS – Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, a standard DUI stop took an interesting turn when police discovered the driver was wearing a bud light beer can costume. Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of DUI. It is possible the driver may have had a bit too much beer as part of his Cinco de Mayo festivities

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over the driver south of the metro on Interstate 35. The officers discovered the suspected drunk driver was wearing a costume after asking him to exit the vehicle and perform a field sobriety test. Fortunately for the deputies, the man did have clothes underneath the beer-themed getup. 

READ MORE: Kid Rock and Conservatives Rage Against Bud Light After Beer Brand Shows Support for Trans Activist

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared the unusual traffic stop on Facebook. The post read, “A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!”

It continued, “Deputies were surprised to see that the driver was wearing a beer can costume. Yes, you read that correctly.”

The authorities determined the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and then taken to the Franklin County Jail. It appears Bud Light may have at least a few fans left after the recent controversy

Read Next:

Drunk Disney Guest Allegedly Goes on Rampage in Epcot, Attacks Workers

Rage Against Bud Light Hits Walmart? Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Cases of Beer, Charged for Allegedly Exposing Genitals in Public

Get a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Rum Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Rum Raiders:

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

You may also like: