‘Sometimes You See Things You Can’t Believe’: Police Stop Driver Wearing Hilarious Boozy Getup for Suspicion of DUI

On Friday, a standard DUI stop took an interesting turn when police discovered the driver was wearing a bud light beer can costume. Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of DUI. It is possible the driver may have had a bit too much beer as part of his Cinco de Mayo festivities

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over the driver south of the metro on Interstate 35. The officers discovered the suspected drunk driver was wearing a costume after asking him to exit the vehicle and perform a field sobriety test. Fortunately for the deputies, the man did have clothes underneath the beer-themed getup.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared the unusual traffic stop on Facebook. The post read, “A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!”

It continued, “Deputies were surprised to see that the driver was wearing a beer can costume. Yes, you read that correctly.”

The authorities determined the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and then taken to the Franklin County Jail. It appears Bud Light may have at least a few fans left after the recent controversy.

