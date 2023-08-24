Pumpkin Spice Everything: Busch Beer Creates Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Drink – Just for Dogs

With Fall approaching brands are scrambling to release versions of the biggest flavor trend of the season, pumpkin spice. Not to be left out, Busch Light is introducing a limited edition Pumpkin Spice beverage but there is a catch – it’s made for dogs.

Man’s best friend finally gets to join in on the biggest craze of every fall season and join in on the pumpkin spice beer trend. Don’t fret about Fido though, the doggie beverages are alcohol-free and made from all-natural ingredients: pure pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and water. Dogs that have trouble eating dog hard food will really enjoy this treat.

Busch Light kicked off the Foster a Dog Program in 2020 by appointing Ethan a rescued puppy as the chief tasting officer. In 2021 the brand recruited rescued puppy Travolta as “senior vice pawsident of HR”. Last year, Busch made its first doggy beverage with the introduction of a Turkey Flavored Dog Brew for Thanksgiving.

The announcement of the Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew coincides with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks.

The pooch brew is being sold in four packs consisting of 12 oz. cans and features 0.5% crude protein, 0.25% crude fat, 1.5% crude fiber, and 99.74% moisture. The four packs have an SRP of $15 and can be found here.

Read Next:

Fall Comes Early: RumChata Introduces Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor