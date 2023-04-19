Rage Against Bud Light Hits Walmart? Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Cases of Beer, Charged for Allegedly Exposing Genitals in Public

A viral video on Twitter and Tiktok shows a man smashing cases of beer at a Walmart in Kansas. Police arrested the man and charged him with felony battery, assault and exposing his genitals in public. The incident occurred on April 17. Many on social media speculated this may have something do to with the recent Bud Light boycotts and controversy. However, the man may have taken his anger out on the wrong beer.

Another customer at the Topeka Walmart captured 44-year-old J Dustin D. Cain on video throwing cases of Busch Light against the ground around 9:00 p.m. At one point the man threw individual cans of beer toward other customers as well. The video cuts to show Topeka police escorting Cain out of the Walmart.

he destroyed the wrong beer. He broke the busch light cans 😭 pic.twitter.com/6gRr4HOi3N — Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) April 18, 2023

“Cain was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: Criminal damage to property; Felony Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, and Assault,” Topeka Police told Forbes in an emailed statement.

Police indicated that Cain allegedly exposed himself to a minor around the age of sixteen. “Lewd and lascivious; Exposing sex organs to another,” said police, according to Forbes. It is vague when the exposure occurred and if it was a part of this Walmart incident.

Cain’s motives are unclear but with the current buzz surrounding Bud Light, people on social media couldn’t help but make the connection.

One individual on Twitter said, “he destroyed the wrong beer. He broke the Busch light cans.”

The conservative reaction has spread to Bud’s parent company Anheuser-Busch. As the name suggests, Anheuser-Busch also owns Busch Light. It’s possible this man was raging against Anheuser-Busch via Busch Light but his motives are currently unknown.

“It is unclear at this time why he was causing the disturbance and criminal damage to the store. Several of the witnesses and victims had left prior to the officers arriving at the scene. This is all the information we can provide for now,” Topeka Police said in a statement obtained by Forbes.

Police have not indicated if Cain is still in jail or has since been released on bail. It may be too early to tell whether Bud Light’s support for trans actress Dylan Mulvaney motivated Cain’s actions. Either way, this man clearly showed his disdain for Busch Light.

