Real House Wife and Skinnygirl Cocktails Founder Bethenny Frankel Has ‘Stopped Drinking Hard Alcohol’ Due to Medical Issues

Bethenny Frankel revealed on a recent podcast that she has decided to put down the hard liquor after some medical issues.

Frankel appeared on the “Real Housewives of New York City” from 2008 until announcing her exit from the show in 2010 after three seasons. In 2009, she began launching what could be described as a SkinnyGirl lifestyle including self-help books, recipes and exercise routines. One of the most successful of these lines of products was Skinnygirl Margarita.

Skinnygirl has since branched out into a number of low-calorie cocktail lines including cosmos and martinis. The brand became one of Frankel’s most successful businesses. Frankel sold the cocktail empire in 2011 to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global (now a part of Suntory) for a reported $120 million.

On a recent episode of the “People Every Day” podcast Frankel said, “I stopped drinking hard alcohol.”

She explained, “I just drink the occasional wine. It’s because of some medical issues, and I’ve been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I’ve experienced.”

The Real House Wives star has had uterine fibroid tumors removed and also had a health scare after unknowingly consuming fish which is extremely allergic to.

In the midst of this Frankel is getting back into the adult beverage game and plugged her new line of wines that are launching in 2023. The line is called Forever Young Wine and was initially announced in 2021. Several varietals are available including a Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and a Cuvée.

“What is better than feeling Forever Young?” Frankel said, in a promotional video on her website.

Back in June 2021, on Instagram Frankel asked, “Can lightning in a bottle strike twice?” Frankel credits herself as the one that “changed that game” by breaking through into a male-dominated alcohol market.

Celebrity alcohol is an increasingly crowded market nowadays and it may be harder for Frankel’s brand to stand out but Skinnygirl has certainly made a name for itself.