Sugar Factory Restaurant Reportedly Served Children Shots of Coconut Rum at Kid’s Birthday Party

The Atlanta restaurant Sugar Factory allegedly served several minors alcohol during an 11-year-old’s birthday celebration. The incident occurred last Thursday and since then the restaurant and corporate office for Sugar Factor have refused to comment on the matter, said the mother. The youngest among the children was a three-year-old.

The mother of the 11-year-old, Souljah Perdue spoke with WSB and said “I couldn’t believe it. It’s something I have never heard of. I was really like how could they make this mistake?”

Perdue explained that the restaurant offered her and her guests complimentary drinks to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. The shots were supposed to be alcoholic for the adults and juice for the kids.

The mother filmed everyone with their shots and seemed surprised to be served alcohol.

“This tastes really like a shot. Mine tastes really like a shot,” said Perdue in the video.

In WSB’s interview, Perdue said, “I start looking around. I’m looking at my daughter and I’m seeing the other kids and they’re making these faces. ‘I think it has liquor in it.’ I told the manager what happened and he’s looking disturbed, he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I told them non-alcoholic shots.

As Perdue filled out an incident report, she decided to film and one employee admitted to putting alcohol in the shots.

“There was Coconut Rum and Pineapple Juice. It’s a .5 of Coconut rum. I accept full responsibility. Nothing should have come out of my bar that I’m aware of. And it should have not been made,” the employee can be heard saying.

In the aftermath, the restaurant informed Perdue that she would be contacted by Sugar Factory’s corporate office. Following a series of unanswered calls, Perdue turned to the press.

“They’re not answering no calls. They’re like nothing happened,” said Perdue.

At the moment, WSB also could not get an answer from the restaurant or corporate office. One reporter contacted the Atlanta Sugar Factor and an employee said, “no comment” and immediately hung up.

“At this time, we’re actively researching this feedback,” a spokesperson told a WSB reporter.

There can be serious consequences for serving minors alcohol. As a business, giving a minor an alcoholic beverage can result in suspension, revocation or cancellation of the restaurant’s liquor license.

