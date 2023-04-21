Rhum J.M. Launches New Expression in U.S In Honor of Earth Day

To celebrate this year’s Earth Day, the famous rhum agricole brand out of Martinique, Rhum J.M. has announced the U.S. launch of its new Terroir Volcanique expression. The brand’s announcement coincides with Earth Day as a reminder of its commitment to the land and a continued dedication to becoming a sustainable rum producer.

Terroir Volcanique is a blend of rums aged at least three years in new American oak barrels, some of which have undergone a particular charring process. The distillery’s own small on-site cooperage produces these special double-char barrels that are heavily toasted to extract unique flavors. The deep alligator char on the barrels delivers a smoky, peat-like aroma which serves to emulate the terroir of the volcano.

“At Rhum J.M, we like to play with the char levels of barrels, allowing us to develop specific aromas,” says Karine Lassalle, the distillery’s expert blender. “We are fortunate to have our own cooperage, so we can experiment on a daily basis with time under toast.”

The blend of rums combines flavors from the double-charred barrels as well as other less toasted barrels giving a unique combination of flavors. Notes of vanilla, honey, and elements of BBQ hardwoods come from the heavily toasted barrels, while flavors of flambéed tropical fruits and a hint of nutmeg are emitted from other casks.

While the introduction of Terroir Volcanique celebrates the land that it came from this Earth Day, last year on Earth Day 2022, Rhum J.M. announced their life-long commitment to sustainable production under the name EDDEN Project (Engagés pour le Développement Durable de nos Écosystèmes et de notre Nature). The distillery has undergone major renovations to its production facilities to make sustainability a reality and to better protect the surrounding environment to preserve the land and its rhum for future generations.

“We produce rum which demands excellence, yet our idea of excellence vastly surpasses that of taste alone,” says Emmanuel Becheau, Managing Director, Rhum J.M. “The enthusiasts and supporters of our rhum can be certain that behind each bottle there are passionate women and men committed to crafting our spirits within this circular economy: EDDEN. We wish to share what we have been learning and the high regards we hold for our local environment, our people, and social responsibility.”

Rhum J.M. has also recently announced a partnership with the Peyi Vert program which is working to plant 1,000,000 trees in Martinique over the next 5 years.

The new Terroir Volcanique expression has a 43% ABV. It will be available in select markets and nationwide through the brand’s website with an SRP of $42.99.

