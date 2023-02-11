Rihanna’s Rum Punch is the Perfect Party Drink for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us and the world will see if the Chiefs or the Eagles will take home the championship and some very blingy rings. It turns out that there is a perfect party drink to accompany this year’s Super Bowl shared by the half-time performer, the Caribbean queen herself. Rihanna’s rum punch recipe will get your gameday celebration started in the right way.

In Sept. 2022, the NFL announced Rihanna as the half-time show performer in a tweet with Rihanna’s iconic tattooed hand holding up a football.

Rihanna shared her rum punch recipe with Esquire in Nov. 2014 before appearing on the cover of a December food and drink special issue.

As Rihanna put it, “I’m Bajan, ’nuff said!”

Insider’s Lauren Edmonds recently recreated the recipe and said, “Rihanna’s rum punch is strong, and smooth, and would kick off any Super Bowl party.”

The recipe is simple and only calls for seven ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut rum

1 cup aged rum

1 cup water

2 cups mango juice

1 cup orange juice

20 dashes of bitters (Angostura)

Garnish: Nutmeg, grated and more bitters

Directions

Combine the rum, water, juices and 20 dashes of bitters in a large container and shake or stir everything together. Pour over ice and garnish with grated nutmeg and more bitters.

To honor Rihanna’s birthplace Barbados, an island known for its rum, we suggest a Mount Gay Eclipse for the aged rum because it’s great for mixing.

Rihanna is sure to bring the house down at this year’s half-time show and we can all “Drink to That.”

Read Next:

Boozy Rum Spiked Super Bowl Recipes for Your Gameday Party

Celebrate National Rum Punch Day With These 4 Party Pleasing Punches

6 Fantastic Black-Owned Rum Brands To Seek Out This Black History Month – and All Year!

10 of the Best Budget Friendly Rums for Under $20