Rob McElhenney recalls ‘Always Sunny’ co-star Charlie Day getting caught illegally drinking alcohol during a Wrexham match

Today on Rob McElhenney’s and Ryan Reynolds’s podcast RobRyanRed, McElhenney reminisced about his close friend and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star’ co-star Charlie Day getting caught drinking beer at the home of the Wrexham A.F.C., the Racecourse Ground. This might not seem like a big deal to most, but as it turns out Day almost found himself in hot water over a pint of beer, as it is illegal to drink alcohol in the stands.

Day joined co-owner of Wrexham Association Football Club McElhenney along with Megan Ganz and fellow “It’s Always Sunny In Philidelphia” co-stars Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson for the match against Yeovil in April.

Day was spotted in the stands drinking a beer during the match. What Day apparently did not realize is that is it illegal to drink alcohol at your seats, even if you are in a private box.

“So he was sitting out in the box and he was drinking a beer and nobody noticed it, or they just didn’t say anything. And somebody took a still frame and texted it to me from the broadcast saying ‘Hey, get your boy off the balcony, you’re going to get a fine’” said McElhenney on the recent podcast. “And of course, he ran back inside because he had no idea what the law was, but that’ll be something he gets to take to his grave!”

Unlike in the U.S., fans cannot drink alcohol in view of the pitch. There is alcohol available for purchase but it cannot be taken into the stands. The ban has been in place since 1985 and can lead to fans getting a hefty fine or being criminally discharged from the grounds which goes on your record.

Wrexham ended up winning the match 3-0 and to add to the celebration, Day managed to avoid a run-in with the law. The rules would likely also apply to Charlie’s and Frank’s iconic rum ham but it is possibly a less obvious way of consuming alcohol during a game.

Hopefully, the cast of “Always Sunny” got to celebrate after the match and crack open a bottle of their own Four Walls Irish Whiskey. Especially since Reynold’s has been known to celebrate wins with rounds of whiskey for the team.

