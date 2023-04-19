Rolling Fork Rum Showing Up on Shelves Across the U.S .— Expands to 16 States

Popular high-end rum brand, Rolling Fork is expanding its availability and launching its products in 16 states nationwide. Previously, the products were mainly procured from an online retailer. This is exciting news for rum enthusiasts who may want to try the line of rums acquired from all over the world and matured Stateside.

Rolling Fork was founded in 2017 by Turner Wathen and Jordan Morris. They hand-select high-quality casks from Kentucky’s most notable distilleries to age the top rums from around the world for its Rolling Fork Rum Series. The duo doesn’t stop there with their sourcing prowess, Rolling Fork’s Lost Cask Collection is made up of rare, single-cask, long-aged rums bottled at cask strength. These Casks are sourced from distilleries around the world with ages typically ranging from 16 years and up.

“We think there’s a huge gap in the U.S. when it comes to high-end rums,” said Wathen. “We take a fresh approach to rum, sourcing high-end, single-distillery, cask-strength rums from the best distilleries on the planet and continuing to mature them in carefully chosen casks that bring really interesting flavors to the rum during secondary aging.”

After years of aging different rums in a wide array of casks, the pair honed in on which characteristics every style of ex-whiskey cask brings to each individual rum, and strive to make the best matches. The Rolling Fork rums are unique in that each rum is matched with hand-selected whiskey casks leading to unique and complex flavor combinations.

“When we choose casks, we look at everything,” stated Morris. “We look at what was in the cask previously, which cooperage it came from, the oak origins, char and toast profiles and more. All of these factors have an impact on the rum we put inside.”

Now rum lovers from all over can experience these rums for themselves as the brand expands its availability.

In addition to Kentucky, Rolling Fork Rum is now available in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, New Jersey, New York and Wisconsin. Rolling Fork rums are also available online via Seelbachs. Visit the Rolling Fork website for more information.

