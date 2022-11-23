Ron del Barrilito Announces Exclusive Single Cask Selection Program

The Puerto Rican rum brand, Ron del Barrilito is introducing Autobiografía Selección Exclusiva, an exclusive selection of aged rum from a single cask that remains unblended. This is an extremely limited single-barrel program.

“Throughout our 140-year history, this marks a new and exciting moment for the brand with an offering that has been decades in the making and pushes premium to the next level,” says Maggie Matias, Chief Commercial Executive at Ron del Barrilito.

“The single barrel, pure and unblended rum is unique on its own, but we’re proud to be able to bring an exclusive experience to connoisseurs that both celebrates our heritage and offers unique taste profiles across each barrel—something unique and limited in the category. We’ve always been a brand rooted in smooth, delicious sipping rum backed by an unchanged process. We’re pleased to bring yet another premium liquid to an exclusive subset of our audience through the Autobiografía Selección Exclusiva program.”

The Autobiografia Selección Exclusiva is a personal selection program. Each Barrel is selected to meet the needs of the buyer. The buyer will have the chance to engage with the brand’s Master Blender, Luis Planas, throughout the process. The result of such interaction is a unique rum in taste, age, ABV, and total yield. The rum cannot be replicated because it comes from a single cask. Once the barrel is selected, the unblended liquid is then bottled by hand, labeled and sealed in a signature black wax standing out from any other product in the portfolio.

Currently, several single barrels have been selected and purchased, one of which was valued at $400k earlier this year. Through a partnership, Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve property selected and purchased a cask, and now is the sole distributor of just 91 bottles for their guests to experience. Later this year, products and a series of rum tastings will be available for the hotel guests to experience.