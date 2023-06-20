Rugby Celebration Turns Political After Locker Room Challenge Leads to French President Chugging Corona Beer

French President, Emmanuel Macron was caught on video chugging a beer with the Toulouse rugby players on Saturday. The president was celebrating the team’s title match win against La Rochelle. Macron downing the beer in about 20 seconds has been met with cheers and jeers by politicians. Some are calling the scene a case of toxic masculinity.

The 45-year-old president watched Toulouse’s 29-26 victory over La Rochelle from the VIP lounge. After Toulouse clinched the domestic league title, the president joined the players in their locker room. Macron was met with resounding cheers when he decided to tilt back a bottle of Corona beer and empty it in one go.

A French TV channel released footage of the President and the video has since gone viral on social media with some mixed reactions.

Le Président de la République est venu célébrer le 22e bouclier de Brennus du Stade Toulousain et s’est, lui aussi, distingué avec une remarquable performance 😱#Toulouse #FinaleTOP14 pic.twitter.com/q4MTU0yLGJ — CANAL+ Rugby (@CanalplusRugby) June 18, 2023

“All I can tell you is that he got a good reception,” said Toulouse coach, Clément Poitrenaud according to Daily Mail . The mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc said, “It was a very nice, very spontaneous moment. The president was challenged to empty a bottle and he did so in a few seconds.”

The MP for the Greens Party, Sandrine Rousseau was less than enthused by the display. Rousseau shared the video on Twitter and said, “Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image.”

In response, MP Jean-Rene Cazeneuve said, “A president who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That’s all.”

Others are calling Macron’s actions irresponsible since they promote irresponsible drinking.

“The president has a responsibility as a role model in terms of setting a healthy example for behavior,” said Bernard Basset of the charity Association Addictions France. “In this case, he’s associating sport, parties and the consumption of alcohol in a context of virile peer-pressure where everyone drinks a bit too much.”

A doctor and addiction specialist, William Lowenstein said downing the bottle of beer was ‘inappropriate.”

He added, “You could do it, but not in front of the cameras.”

Time will tell if President Macron chugging a beer will help or hurt his political image since the reactions appear divided. In recent months the French president has seen his popularity hit record lows but maybe letting loose will attract some to his side.

