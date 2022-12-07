Allegedly Fueled by Rum and Drugs, Man Asks to be Tasered in Standoff Against Police on Top of Neighbor’s Shed

A man in Newcastle, UK had a four-hour stand-off with police on top of his neighbor’s shed. He was witnessed drinking a bottle of rum and taking Valium tablets during the incident.

A court was told that police were called at around 7 p.m. and found the 21-year-old Glyn Fowler standing on top of his neighbor’s shed according to prosecutor Claire Armstrong.

“During his time on the shed, the defendant took a handful of tablets he said were Valium or Pregabalin,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong continued: “He was also swigging from a bottle of rum. At one point, he dropped some tablets that were in his possession into his neighbor’s garden. The officers retrieved them as there were small children in the house. During the four hours, he was on the shed, the defendant said he wanted to be tasered and asked what he needed to do to get tasered. He then changed his mind and said he didn’t want to be tasered.”

After four hours Fowler came down from the shed and was arrested. However, he reportedly did not come quietly.

Armstrong said: “The defendant made threats to bite police officers if they continued to restrain him. He called the officers monsters and told one officer he hoped his daughter would get raped.”

The defense, Michael Crowe, indicated that Fowler had mental health problems and sometimes misuses alcohol, according to ChronicleLive.

Crowe argued: “[Fowler] has been on top of his neighbor’s shed roof. The police have come along and he’s not cooperative with them. He’s not disorderly on top of the roof, he made a nuisance of himself. His behavior changes when he’s arrested.”

The court was told that Fowler’s neighbors told officers that this was the second time Fowler had climbed over their fence in the last few days.

Fowler was fined after he pleaded guilty to public order offense. He was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.