Rum Made From Pure Indian Cane Juice Makes US Debut

India’s Piccadilly Distilleries unveils Camikara Rum in the US market. Camikara is supposedly the first pure Indian cane juice rum on the market.

Camikara, literally meaning liquid gold, in a derivation of Sanskrit, is a rum made from fresh sugarcane juice rather than molasses. The rum is aged for 12 years in American oak barrels amidst the hills of Northern India. The rum is bottled at 50% ABV with no additional colors, flavors, sugar, or spices. This expression represents the unadulterated flavor of an Indian cane spirit intermingled with cask aging at the extreme temperatures of India’s northern plains.

“Camikara Rum is the pioneer of a revolution – a testament to our land’s history, its culture, and its people. We have specially curated a small batch of Camikara 12-year-old to be exclusively shared with a select few,” said Siddharta Sharma, Promoter at Piccadilly Distilleries. “Our inspiration came from the history of the local households of the area where they have been distilling cane juice to make a local brew called Laahan. It has been part of the culture and customs of the Punjab region for thousands of years. Our goal was to revive this age-old tradition and we even went a step further by maturing it in American oak casks, to bring it up to international standard.”

According to the brand, on the nose, there is a bouquet of aromas: honey, ginger, toffee, raisin, prunes, and leather. The flavors are described as a combination of honey, vanilla, and bitter chocolate.

Camikara is available at select retailers throughout the US for an SRP of $90 for a 750ml bottle.

