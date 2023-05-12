 4 Rumtastic Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day
4 Rumtastic Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Jessica GlemanMay 12th, 2023, 11:28 am

Mother’s Day is a celebration recognizing and honoring all the great things our mothers and mother figures do for us. Give something back and let mom kick back and unwind with one (or a few) of these 4 fantastic rum cocktail options.

Coconut Champagne Pops

(Photo: Koloa Rum Company)

This recipe is both a boozy frozen treat and a cocktail. This is the perfect indulgence for mom as the weather warms up and spring gets into full swing.  

Ingredients

Directions

Blend the strawberries, orange juice, rum and syrup in a blender until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds to freeze overnight. Remove from molds and place the popsicle in a tall wine glass and pour Rosé over top. Enjoy the popsicle by itself or let it melt so the flavors combine to create a refreshing effervescent experience.

Havenly Paloma

4 Rumtastic Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day

(Photo: RumHaven)

Bring some summer vibes a little early this Mother’s Day with this riff on a paloma from RumHaven.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce RumHaven
  • 2 ounces grapefruit juice
  • A splash of club soda
  • A squeeze of fresh lime
  • Garnish: rosemary sprig and orange peel 

Directions

Add the rum, grapefruit juice, club soda and lime juice into an ice-filled glass. Stir

together to combine. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and an orange peel.

Hazelnut Cream Affogato

4 Rumtastic Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day

(Photo: Koloa Rum Company)

For the moms that need to get their caffeine fix this affogato recipe combines expresso with rum and rich ice cream. 

Ingredients

Directions

Scoop ice cream into a chilled glass or small bowl. Next, combine the rum, espresso, and liqueur in a carafe and stir together. Then simply pour over ice cream and enjoy!

Coppa Cocktails

(Photo: Coppa Cocktails)

If making cocktails isn’t your thing don’t worry there are tons of ready-to-drink (RTD) options mom will love. Coppa Cocktails come in beautifully bottled cocktails that take all the hassle out of enjoying a mixed drink. They come in a variety of flavors like Piña Colada, Mojito, Mai Tai and Strawberry Daiquiri, so there is something for everyone. These aren’t your typical RTDs, the cocktails are contained in artfully designed bottles with multiple servings that just need to be poured over ice to enjoy. Coppa Cocktails are the perfect gift for a mom that wants more time enjoying a cocktail and less time making one. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

