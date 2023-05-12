4 Rumtastic Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a celebration recognizing and honoring all the great things our mothers and mother figures do for us. Give something back and let mom kick back and unwind with one (or a few) of these 4 fantastic rum cocktail options.

Coconut Champagne Pops

This recipe is both a boozy frozen treat and a cocktail. This is the perfect indulgence for mom as the weather warms up and spring gets into full swing.

Ingredients

1 oz Kōloa Kauaʻi Coconut Rum

6-8 Strawberries

1 ½ cups Orange Juice

½ ounce Vanilla syrup

4-5 ounces Rosé

Directions

Blend the strawberries, orange juice, rum and syrup in a blender until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds to freeze overnight. Remove from molds and place the popsicle in a tall wine glass and pour Rosé over top. Enjoy the popsicle by itself or let it melt so the flavors combine to create a refreshing effervescent experience.

Havenly Paloma

Bring some summer vibes a little early this Mother’s Day with this riff on a paloma from RumHaven.

Ingredients

1 ounce RumHaven

2 ounces grapefruit juice

A splash of club soda

A squeeze of fresh lime

Garnish: rosemary sprig and orange peel

Directions

Add the rum, grapefruit juice, club soda and lime juice into an ice-filled glass. Stir

together to combine. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and an orange peel.

Hazelnut Cream Affogato

For the moms that need to get their caffeine fix this affogato recipe combines expresso with rum and rich ice cream.

Ingredients

1 oz Kōloa Kauaʻi Coffee Rum

¼ oz Hazelnut Cream Liqueur

1 shot of Espresso

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions

Scoop ice cream into a chilled glass or small bowl. Next, combine the rum, espresso, and liqueur in a carafe and stir together. Then simply pour over ice cream and enjoy!

Coppa Cocktails

If making cocktails isn’t your thing don’t worry there are tons of ready-to-drink (RTD) options mom will love. Coppa Cocktails come in beautifully bottled cocktails that take all the hassle out of enjoying a mixed drink. They come in a variety of flavors like Piña Colada, Mojito, Mai Tai and Strawberry Daiquiri, so there is something for everyone. These aren’t your typical RTDs, the cocktails are contained in artfully designed bottles with multiple servings that just need to be poured over ice to enjoy. Coppa Cocktails are the perfect gift for a mom that wants more time enjoying a cocktail and less time making one.

