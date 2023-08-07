Ryanair Flight Forced to Emergency Land Due to Midair Drunken Family Brawl

A pilot emergency landed a Ryanair flight on Friday. The plane was headed to the Canary Islands when a midair family fight left the crew no choice but to divert to Portugal.

According to the Scottish Sun, two drunk passengers began “flighting and kicking off” on board the plane. The fight between the two men, who were later confirmed to be family members, forced the pilot to report the incident and land the plane prematurely. Police were waiting at the Faro airport and escorted the men off the aircraft.

“Two passengers started arguing and beating each other during the flight, which resulted in the commander deciding to divert the plane to Faro Airport, “ said the Faro Police according to Canarian Weekly . “Following the orders of the commander, they were extracted from the plane at our airport and were identified by our police force to complete a police report. It was not a major incident and did not cause any danger to the aircraft or its passengers.”

The original flight schedule had passengers landing in Gran Canaria at 10:45 AM on Friday morning. Luckily due to the quick action of the flight crew, they were not delayed too long and were able to arrive at 11:53 AM.

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “The flight from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria this morning was diverted to Faro after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard.” The statement continued, “Crew called ahead for police assistance and the passengers were removed from the aircraft by local police before the flight continued safely to Gran Canaria. We sincerely apologize to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these passengers’ disruptive behavior.”

The Canary Islands are a popular vacation and bachelor/bachelorette destination for UK residents. Unfortunately, it appears all too common for passengers to get a little too excited resulting in a lot of mid-flight drinking and fights breaking out.

