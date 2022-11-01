Sailor Jerry Rum Supports Veterans With Release of BBQ Sauce

The popular spiced rum brand, Sailor Jerry has announced the official release of Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce in partnership with Texas-based, veteran-owned BBQ business Grill Your Ass Off. The BBQ sauce is part of a new initiative that will directly benefit military veterans ahead of Veterans Day this year on Nov. 11.

The rum brand has said that 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the BBQ sauce will go toward supporting America’s veterans. With 50% of the proceeds going directly to the Veteran owned Grill Your Ass Off BBQ business. The other 50% will be donated to the Independence Fund.

The Independence Fund is a nonprofit founded in 2007. The charity is committed to restoring the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual independence of military veterans through innovative programs. The money from the donation will be used for supporting Operation Resiliency, a program that helps reunite veterans who served together.

“Supporting our military and veterans has been a core value of ours from the start,” Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum brand manager Mary-Jade Hynes said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Ironsides BBQ Sauce is crafted with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum to incorporate the character of the traditional Navy-style spirit. The result is a smoky tomato-based sauce that brings the signature Sailor Jerry spice blend to the forefront and finishes with a kick of sweet heat. However, the sauce is non-alcoholic.

According to Fox News Bussiness, Jason Murff, the CEO of Grill Your Ass Off, said “my team and I are huge fans of the brand, so when they approached us to collaborate on Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce it was a no-brainer.”

He continued, “as a veteran-owned business, we’ve built a give-back element into our model where each product we sell proudly supports a non-profit veteran organization — and with the support of Sailor Jerry, we’re able to give back more than ever from the sales of this product.”

The Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is available at The Grill Your Ass Off website for $12.99.

For reviews of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum click here.