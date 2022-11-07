Saint James Releases Two New Rums for Vintage Collection

The Martinique rum brand Saint James has released two vintage bottlings as the first expressions of its new collection, Les Éphémères. The new Les Éphémères range roughly translates from French to brief, as the collection is quite limited. It will be comprised of four cask-strength vintages that will pay tribute to the birth of Saint James rum in 1765. The collection was created by Saint James cellar master Marc Sassier.

The first expression in the range is Brut de Fût 2001, Number 1. The 21-year-old bottling has a 55.2% ABV and debuted during the Bordeaux Rhum Festival in France at the end of June. The Brut de Fût 2001 is described by the brand as having notes of walnut and macerated plum and a finish of dried fruits that lead to roasted and spicy nuances.

The second vintage to release as part of the Les Éphémères collection is Brut de Fût 2007, Number 7. The 2007 rum has a cask strength 54.3% ABV and was first unveiled by Saint James at the Whisky Live Paris show this past Sept.

The rum was aged for 15 years and the brand states that it has an aroma of a varnished cigar box. The flavors of old wood that carries spicy notes of dried fruits. The finish is described as a nutty flavor with candied fruits, reminiscent of an aged brandy.

The collection of cask-strength rums comes in new bottles featuring an all-black design with corresponding color-coordinated wax-coated stoppers. The brand said the black bottles were chosen to guarantee the preservation of flavors from the room-temperature filtration. Each bottle is marked with the 1756 date to pay homage to the founding of the distillery.

Two additional rums for Les Éphémères collection will be released sometime next year.