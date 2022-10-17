Sammy Hagar Unveils Special Edition Lost Cask Hawaiian Rum

The Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar has announced the release of Sammy’s Lost Cask rum, a special-edition release from his brand, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum. Sammy’s Lost Cask will go on sale on Nov. 14.

The brand’s distillery used to be based in Hawaii and was made from local sugarcane on the islands prior to being moved to Puerto Rico after the collapse of the sugarcane industry in Hawaii.

Hagar’s Puerto Rican rum is distilled by Destilería Serrallés. This distiller also makes the famous Don Q rum. Hagar also has a line of ready-to-drink cocktails called Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails.

This limited release is said to be from one of the casks from the Hawaiian distillery and according to the brand, this specific batch was forgotten in the Hawaiian mountains for over a decade before its recent re-discovery and bottling. Hagar described the rum as ‘rested in paradise” or RIP for short. The Lost Cask will be limited to just 500 bottles.

Sammy’s Lost Cask is a 10-year-aged rum made from Hawaiian cane sugar aged in oak casks that were originally left to rest in Makawao, Maui.

According to Yahoo, Hagar said “These lost barrels have been incredible discovery,” in a statement. The Red Rocker further added, “In addition to more than a decade of aging, these are the last bottles of rum that were made from Hawaiian sugar cane. If you have a rum aficionado in your life, this is an incredible gift for their collection.”

If you are a fan of the musician then you’ll want to get in on the action early because 75 of the 500 bottles will be autographed by Hagar himself. The bottles will be available for purchase for an RSP $299. Check out Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum for further updates on the special release.