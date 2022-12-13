School Official Resigns After Students Attended Party With ‘Dirty Santa,’ an ‘Open Bar’ and ‘Half Naked’ Male Entertainers According to Parents

On Saturday, the Claremont Unified Board of Education president resigned. This comes after members of the high school choir attended a private party at his residence. However, this wasn’t an ordinary party because parents reported it included alcohol, shirtless male entertainers and a “dirty Santa.”

The 62-year-old Steven Llanusa recently won reelection to the school board in November. Llanusa’s resignation was confirmed to the Los Angeles Times by Claremont Unified Superintendent Jim Elsasser.

Members of the Claremont High School choir program were invited to perform at Llanusa’s home in an effort to raise money for the program.

Students arrived at the Dec. 3 party about an hour before their performance. It is during this time that parents witnessed the student being exposed to inappropriate behavior including alcohol being offered to the students despite them being underage.

One parent, Gabriel Lozano said, “[students] were offered an open bar and to socialize with the half-naked men and a dirty Santa.” He also said that the Santa “made disgusting comments to our children.”

The Claremont Police Department has opened an investigation and it has been reported that interviews with the students have occurred.

Vice president of the board Kathy Archer said no other current or former members of the board were in attendance at the party.

On Dec. 9, the board said in a statement: “We are appalled by the allegations, which are understandably causing distraction, disruption and pain, as expressed in community members’ messages to the Board and Superintendent. Please know that we receive and read your messages, and we take your concerns very seriously.”

The board is said to be discussing the next steps to fill the vacancy left by Llanusa.