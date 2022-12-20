See Florida Man Commit Buggy Burglary, Uses Children’s Cart to Break into Liquor Store

A Florida man has allegedly been on a two-week crime spree involving burglaries of several businesses along highway US 1. Security footage of his most recent incident shows him using a children’s grocery cart to smash through the front door of a liquor store.

ABC’s WPBF reports that police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Hixon at his residence in Port St. Lucie.

Hixon is said to be involved in a burglary from Walgreens where $100 dollars was stolen from a cash register on Dec. 1 and then $300 from a Walgreens cash register on Dec. 9.

In Hixon’s most recent alleged burglary, he can be seen ramming a children’s grocery cart designed to look like a race car into the front door of a liquor store until the glass shatters and he is able to enter the store.

Once inside, he appears to attempt to get inside the cash register but isn’t able to open it. Then, he proceeds to steal a $100 bottle of liquor instead, according to police.

Port St. Lucie officers showed up at Hixon’s residence in order to place him under arrest. When they arrived, he attempted to run out the back door but was caught by a detective.

Police arrested Hixon on three counts of burglary, three counts of larceny and criminal mischief.

The brand of liquor that he allegedly stole was not mentioned, only its value.