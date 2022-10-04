Shakespeare Distillery Introduces New Rum School for DIY Rum

Shakespeare Distillery from Stratford-upon-Avon in England, UK has opened a new rum school and tasting room. The distillery has converted two floors above its No 1 High Street retail premises into Judith’s tasting room and rum school.

Judith’s debut last week coincided with the Stratford-upon-Avon Food Festival, which ran from 30 September to 2 October.

According to Spirits Business the director of Shakespeare Distillery, Peter Monks had this to say: “Stratford-upon-Avon is once again a busy and vibrant town after the pandemic and so now presents the perfect opportunity for us to expand our business.

“Having a tasting room in town will make it easier for our customers to try our products and it also gives residents the opportunity to visit with their friends and family. We look forward to starting an exciting new chapter, not only for the distillery but for this historic building.”

The new rum school allows patrons to learn how to distill their own spiced rum. The distillery provides miniature copper stills and a variety of botanicals to choose from to create a personalized flavor profile. Judith’s will provide interactive lessons and tutorship from the distillery team to help craft the spiced rum. At the end of each session, the participants each receive their very own distilled, blended, bottled, sealed and labeled bottle of spiced rum to take home with them.

According to the producer, the new addition of the rum school can be attributed to the success of the distillery’s previous venture of a gin school.

For customers who would rather taste something without the effort of distilling, there are currently a few rums on offer at the tasting room. The rums available include the Jester white, spiced and chocolate rums. There has been a recent addition to the rum lineup with the brand new Jester Spiced Tropical Rum, which combines the Jester white rum with selected warming spices and pineapple and mango.