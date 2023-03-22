Simply Spiked Peach Teams up with Comedian Ron Funches For ‘Juicy Calls’ Campaign Offering Chance To Win Special Late-Night Delivery

Simply Spiked is partnering with comedian Ron Funches in a new campaign to celebrate the release of the new Spiked Peach flavors. The Molson Coors brand is offering its fans the chance to get their hands on the new flavors of Simply Spiked Peach before it hits shelves. All it takes is sending a late-night peach text to potentially receive the “ultimate juicy call.”

The fans who participate in the campaign will get the chance to be some of the first to taste the four new peach flavors: Signature Peach, Mango Peach, Strawberry Peach and Kiwi Peach.

“Our day-one fans have been asking for peach flavors since we launched Simply Spiked Lemonade last year. Now we’re back with not just one, but four new Simply Spiked Peach flavors and things are getting juicy,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We knew we wanted to give our fans the first chance to try Simply Spiked Peach in a way that was just as juicy as the new flavors are. Enter Juicy Calls.”

“Trolls” and “Loot” actor, Funches brings his iconic comedic voice to the ad for the campaign.

“As a recent obsessor over Simply Spiked Lemonade, I was thrilled when Simply Spiked asked me to help them raise the bar with the release of Simply Spiked Peach,” said Ron Funches. “There’s nothing juicier than sending a late-night text but sometimes that text is met with a less than juicy response. Not this time. Simply Spiked is delivering the ultimate Juicy Call and somehow making peaches even more adult.”

Starting at 10:00 pm ET on March 24th, legal-age participants that are located in select ZIP codes within New York City, Miami and Washington D.C. can text a peach emoji to 73255 for the chance to win a late-night delivery from Simply Spiked. Each “Juicy Call” delivery will include a variety 12-pack with all four new Simply Spiked Peach flavors. The lucky winners will receive their juicy delivery straight to their doorsteps soon after they send the peach emoji text.

Those not located in the select area codes can still enter for the chance to be some of the first to sample the new peach flavors via a gift card that can be used for a Simply Spiked Peach 12-pack. The gift cards will be available until supplies last from March 24 through March 26.

