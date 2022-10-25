Spirits Giant Bacardi Removes Plastic From Bottles

The world’s largest privately held spirits company, Bacardi Limited, has announced that it is working on reducing single-use plastic annually. The reduction will result in approximately 140 tons of plastic being removed from products by eliminating plastic pourers from bottles in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Spain and Portugal.

Plastic pourers or Non-Refillable Fitments (NRF) are prevalent in the spirits industry. The NRFs are currently found in the neck of a number of the company’s iconic drink brands including Bacardí rum, Cazadores tequila, Bombay Sapphire gin and Dewar’s White Label blended Scotch whisky.

The removal of plastic pourers has already commenced and by early next year, all of the 1.75l bottles of Bacardí rum – including Superior, Gold and Coconut – in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico will no longer contain the plastic pourer. Resulting in a cut of 76 tons of plastic annually.

In Spain and Portugal, the plastic NRF will be removed from all brands in the Bacardi portfolio over the next six months.

“We are making this bold move because it’s the right thing to do for the planet,” said the vice president of Global Safety, Quality & Sustainability at Bacardi, Rodolfo Nervi, “As a family-owned company for more than 160 years, pioneering change is in our DNA, and we’re proud to be leading the industry as we take another huge step towards achieving our commitment to be 100% plastic free by 2030.”

Nervi further added, “Consumers will continue to enjoy the same exceptional quality and taste from our entire portfolio of brands as we continue on our journey to a more sustainable future.”

Bacardi is analyzing different ways in which it is currently using plastic with the goal of removing or replacing the plastic with more sustainable alternatives.

Bacardi has previously introduced biodegradable bottles to combat pollution and is attempting to align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments.