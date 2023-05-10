 Unique Botanical Rums to Get a Taste of Spring - Rum Raiders
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for the latest in rum news and great deals sent right to your inbox!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Build Your Bar

Get a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Jessica GlemanMay 10th, 2023, 1:18 pm
Get a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

(Photo: Nia Ramirez/Unsplash)

Botanical rums are on the rise as more customers look away from the same old spiced rums. These rums offer herbaceous and floral notes along with the familiar spices found in other infused rums. With spring in full bloom, it is the perfect time to discover this unique spirit and celebrate the season’s bounty. 

Liba Spirits – Lafcadio Botanical Rum

Get a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Buy Here

This rum is made by Liba Spirits in partnership with Porchjam Distillery in New Orleans. Lafcadio is made from Louisiana molasses and infused with flavors and botanicals inspired by the Big Easy’s multicultural history of cuisine. Bay leaf, white pepper, orange peel, cardamom and cherry bark were infused into the rum to create a spirit with savory notes balanced with bright citrus flavors. 

Pa’Lante Botanical RumGet a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Buy Here

Pa’lante creates rum made with locally sourced ingredients from neighboring farms. This botanical Rum is a blend of white Mexican rum infused with natural extracts of basil, ginger, and cinnamon grown near the Pa’lante distillery in Chiapas. The earthy flavors are combined with fresh herbal notes and spice. Botanical rums like this are an excellent replacement for gin and pair perfectly with tonis for an easy sipping springtime drink. 

Callisto California Dry Botanical RumGet a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Buy Here

Callisto’s rum showcases a California interpretation of what botanical rum could be. Infused in California with locally sourced botanicals and made from a blend of charcoal-filtered aged rums originating from Trinidad and Nicaragua. The rum is impacted with flavors of the Californian landscape such as artichoke leaf, rosemary, lavender, rose, burdock root and celery seed among others. With no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Callisto is a dry rum with resinous and floral notes. 

Brixton Distillery – Market Row Botanical RumGet a Taste of Spring With These 4 Unique Botanical Rums

Buy Here

This UK distillery takes rums from the Caribbean and infuses botanicals that represent the melting pot that is London. The base is a blend of premium Jamaican, Bajan and Dominican rums. The resulting blend is then infused with Kenyan black tea, Nigerian hibiscus and red rose from Pakistan, all sourced from Brixton Market just around the corner from the distillery.

Check out Thrasher’s Green Spiced Rum and Boukman Rhum which were featured in the FaQ on botanical rum. Both of these rum are also fantastic representations of the style. 

Read Next: 

What Is Botanical Rum? An Emerging Style Unites Rum and Gin Drinkers

The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Taurus

Classic Beachy Rum Cocktails to Take You on a Vacation

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Rum Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Rum Raiders:

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

You may also like: