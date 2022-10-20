Store Accused of Selling Alcohol Without a License

The Oklahoma ABLE Commission has put 11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol behind bars at the Logan County Jail. This occurred after Petty’s Pit Stop was accused of selling alcohol without a license, all the alcohol on the premises was confiscated. The commission could be seen unpacking a moving truck full of beer removed from the Logan County convenience store on October 18.

In statements obtained by KFOR, the ABLE Commission Director Brandon Clabes said, “the laws are pretty specific. If you just follow the law, you’re going to be in good standing, with not only us but the state of Oklahoma.”

The merchandise was allegedly removed due to an expired liquor license. According to Clabes the convenience store owner applied for a license. At this point, agents checked with the Secretary of State and the records indicated the business had been sold in December and the new owners were operating under the old license.

“Not only was he operating under the old license from December of 2021, which was a completely different business, but that license actually expired in August and he didn’t apply for a license with ABLE until September,” said Clabes, as reported by KFOR.

Agents witnessed customers leaving Petty’s Pit Stop with beer. The agents then confronted the owner and cited him for the unlawful sale of beer and wine. The alcohol stock was then seized.

This situation has presented a problem for the Sheriff’s Office. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the seizure and is now required to store the evidence, as indicated by state law.

It has been reported that the jail and courthouse building has limited space and the 11,000 cans and bottles are exacerbating the issue. If the Sheriff’s Office cannot find the space to secure the confiscated evidence, they will be responsible for finding a safe, secure location at their cost.

The owner faces misdemeanor complaints which come with the possibility of up to 6 months in jail and a fine of $2,500.