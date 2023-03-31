Stormy Daniels Toasts With Champagne After Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury

Stormy Daniels celebrated Donald Trump being indicted with some Champagne and thanked her fans for all of their support yesterday. Former President Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud according to CNN. A major part of the case is evidence that Trump paid $130k to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign as alleged hush money.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump late Thursday evening. The files relating to Trump’s indictment are under seal and the full extent of the charges is not currently known. However, this didn’t stop adult-film actress Daniels from toasting with Champagne to the news.

Daniels has received an outpouring of support since news broke of the indictment. She went on Twitter to thank her fans and said, “I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne.”

Daniels’s connection to Trump came to light in 2018 when she claimed to have had an affair with the former president during a celebrity golf tournament, as reported by The Washington Post. This allegedly occurred at a Lake Tahoe resort in 2006. Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen negotiated to pay Daniels days before the 2016 election to keep quiet.

Cohen pleaded guilty to his role in this payment but says Trump directed him to do so and reimbursed him for the money.

Daniels’s Tweet is approaching 4M views and she may be sipping Champagne but not everyone is happy about Trump going to court. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been very vocal about his opposition to the indictment and even said the state “will not assist in the extradition” according to Politico. The trial is in its early days and has already made history since this is the first time a former president has been charged with a crime.

