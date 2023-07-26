Sunshine Punch Joins the Millennial Nostalgic Flavor Train with Orange Creamsicle RTD

Yesterday, Sunshine Punch, a ready-to-serve cocktail brand made from orange, creme, rum and vodka made its way onto shelves. The new product joins the ever-growing ranks of nostalgically flavored beverages that have been given an alcoholic makeover.

Alcohol brands aren’t shying away from capitalizing on memories of bygone days. It appears that nostalgia is one of the biggest trends in the ready-to-drink cocktail market. Recently, Mountain Dew, SunnyD and Arizona Ice Tea introduced boozy versions of childhood drinks. The popular setzer brand Vizzy also capitalized on the orange creamsicle flavor and introduced its hard seltzer version of the ’90s frozen treat earlier this summer. Sunshine Punch is the newest brand to hit millennials in the feels with its rum and vodka RTD.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of reminiscing on the good times,” said Brian Thomason, Co-Founder of Sunshine Punch. “We thought, ‘What if you could bottle that?’ With Sunshine Punch, we’re proud to pour something that transports you to your sunniest memories. Our favorite way to sip Sunshine Punch is over ice. If you’re feeling more creative, we also love it mixed into your favorite cocktail, sipped in a slushy or enjoyed as a chilled shot.”

Sunshine Punch was founded by lifelong friends Brian Thomason and Matt Hemmings. The North Carolina based RTD is a multi-spirit beverage made with rum and vodka with a citrus-flavored creme base.

“Sunshine Punch is inspired by the mood, the moments that you’re always chasing and would like to push pause on when they occur,” added Matt Hemmings, Co-Founder of Sunshine Punch. “Ultimately, we wanted to throw ourselves into something that we – and the entire team – could be genuinely passionate about and have a lot of fun with. We love sippin’ on Sunshine around the campfire or out on the water in North Carolina. We’re excited to hear of all the ways and places you find your sunshine with Sunshine Punch.”

Sunshine Punch has an 18% ABV and comes in a 750ml bottle with an SRP of $24.95. It will be available in retail stores in select states or direct to consumers on August 1, 2023.

