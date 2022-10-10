Crowd-Surfing Superintendent Arrested for DWI

The Baldwinsville Central School District’s superintendent was arrested Friday night for DWI. He was seen previously that night crowd-surfing through a sea of Baldwinsville Bees’ fans at the Charles W. Baker High School homecoming football game.

Several TikTok users posted videos of Jason D. Thomson, the 48-year-old Superintendent crowd-surfing at the local football game.

According to the press release from Chief Michael W. Lefancheck of the Baldwinsville Police Department, several students reported to staff that Thomson appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Chief Lefancheck went on to say just after 8:00 an officer observed Thomson operating a vehicle without a front plate and making a turn without a turn signal.

After pulling over Thomson, the officer observed signs of him being intoxicated, and field sobriety tests were administered. Thomson was then arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.15 (almost double the legal limit of 0.08) resulting in a charge of Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Greater than 0.08%. He was also charged with Failure to Utilize a turn Signal and No Front License Plate.

Thomson was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear before the Village of Baldwinsville Justice Court on Oct. 26.

Lefancheck assured The Washington Post that alcohol is not sold at district athletic events.

The Baldwinsville Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting today at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, in a statement reported by WSYR, the Board of Education President, Jennifer Patruno said, “We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter. Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further. Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted.”

Thomson was appointed by the BOE at a special meeting on Aug. 16, 2021. He has a three-year contract with the distinct that expires Aug. 16, 2024.

The Baldwinsville Central School District’s superintendent future appears uncertain at this time.