 Fears of Tainted Rum Sending People to Hospital Spread on Social Media; Brand Responds
Jessica GlemanMar 30th, 2023, 10:30 am
Fears of Tainted Fake Wray and Nephew Spread on Social Media; Rum Brand Responds

(Photo: Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist/Pexels)

Beginning sometime last week rumors of tainted rum spread throughout social media. The alleged reports include people being hospitalized after drinking the classic overproof Jamaican rum, Wray & Nephew. The incidents appear to be concentrated in the UK. Wray & Nephew UK has released on statement addressing these reports of tainted products.  

On Twitter, a post from Lippy, Twitter handle @LickshotLippy, said his friend began throwing up non-stop after drinking Wray and Nephew. “That Wray and Nephew thing is real,” reads the post. 

Lippy also responds to a comment and said, “There’s fake wrays goin round.” Lippy’s post alone has been viewed over half a million times with numerous other posts also alledging dangerous counterfeit Wray & Nephew.

Another tweet from Pocaface, Twitter handle @RhiLoso, said his uncle was hospitalized over the weekend after drinking Wray & Nephew and woke up in the hospital from a coma. Allegedly the uncle had alcohol diesel in his system. Pocaface tweet has been viewed over 300k times. 

As mentioned, the reports seem concentrated in the UK and Loop News reported that there are currently no confirmed reports of fake Wray & Nephews in Jamaica. 

The legitimacy of these claims could be questionable since the main source is social media. Despite this, Wray and Nephew have released a statement on the matter. 

The statement reads, “Wray & Nephew is aware of a small number of reports on social media that counterfeit bottles of the product may be in circulation, which we take very seriously. We took immediate action by reporting this to the police and the Trade Standards Authority.”

The historic rum producer reminded customers that bottles have a red tamper-evident safety seal and should make a “crick” sound and break into several pieces. The Campari-owned brand also indicated to please report suspicious Wray & Nephew to Campari Group UK. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

