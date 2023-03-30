Fears of Tainted Rum Sending People to Hospital Spread on Social Media; Brand Responds

Beginning sometime last week rumors of tainted rum spread throughout social media. The alleged reports include people being hospitalized after drinking the classic overproof Jamaican rum, Wray & Nephew. The incidents appear to be concentrated in the UK. Wray & Nephew UK has released on statement addressing these reports of tainted products.

On Twitter, a post from Lippy, Twitter handle @LickshotLippy, said his friend began throwing up non-stop after drinking Wray and Nephew. “That Wray and Nephew thing is real,” reads the post.

That Wray and Nephew thing is real. My friend had to come my yard last night coz he couldn’t make it home. He’s non-stop throwing up since last night, probably gonna have to spend the next 24 hours in a hospital. He said he had 2 cups, with mixer. That shouldn’t do that to you — Lippy (@LickshotLippy) March 25, 2023

Lippy also responds to a comment and said, “There’s fake wrays goin round.” Lippy’s post alone has been viewed over half a million times with numerous other posts also alledging dangerous counterfeit Wray & Nephew.

Another tweet from Pocaface, Twitter handle @RhiLoso, said his uncle was hospitalized over the weekend after drinking Wray & Nephew and woke up in the hospital from a coma. Allegedly the uncle had alcohol diesel in his system. Pocaface tweet has been viewed over 300k times.

My uncle was hospitalised over the weekend he was drinking Wray and woke up in hospital from a coma. Hospital told him along with the alcohol diesel was found in his system 🫤 my wray drinkers be careful! — Pocaface 🌻🇯🇲 (@RhiLoso) March 23, 2023

As mentioned, the reports seem concentrated in the UK and Loop News reported that there are currently no confirmed reports of fake Wray & Nephews in Jamaica.

The legitimacy of these claims could be questionable since the main source is social media. Despite this, Wray and Nephew have released a statement on the matter.

The statement reads, “Wray & Nephew is aware of a small number of reports on social media that counterfeit bottles of the product may be in circulation, which we take very seriously. We took immediate action by reporting this to the police and the Trade Standards Authority.”

We take these matters really seriously. If you’re concerned about any counterfeit Wray being sold, please send us a DM or email us at [email protected] 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/xIg1yEsQt3 — Wray & Nephew UK (@WrayAndNephewUK) March 25, 2023

The historic rum producer reminded customers that bottles have a red tamper-evident safety seal and should make a “crick” sound and break into several pieces. The Campari-owned brand also indicated to please report suspicious Wray & Nephew to Campari Group UK.

