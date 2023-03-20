Tekashi 6ix9ine Thrown out of Miami Stadium by Security For Being ‘Heavily Intoxicated,’ Angering Fans

Security expelled Tekashi 6ix9ine from LoanDepot Park in Miami on Friday. Witnesses said the rapper was drunk and acting out of control before being kicked out of the baseball stadium.

Tekashi 6ix9ine attended the Mexico versus Puerto match-up as part of the World Baseball Classic tournament.

“He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests’ experience,” a source told Page Six. “He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control.”

The 26-year-old appears to be quite drunk in several videos posted on social media. In an Instagram video, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen barely able to stand and then falling into the netting. The video cuts to the rapper arguing with security and then being escorted out while the crowd cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

Fox 13 also acquired a video that showed Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is of Mexican descent, waving the Mexican flag and yelling while a fan throws a beer can at him and the crowd gives him the middle finger.

This is not the first time the “Trolls” singer has gotten tossed out of a venue for being drunk and disorderly. In January, Tekashi 6ix9ine was expelled from El Tiesto Cafe in Miami after going behind the bar and then taking a bottle of tequila to pour directly into the patrons’ mouths.

The controversial rapper has a history of illegal activity. This most recent incident is tame in comparison to the long list of offenses. Tekashi 6ix9ine was previously serving a sentence of two years for racketeering conspiracy, firearms trafficking and six other charges back in 2019. He was released in 2020 amid the pandemic for concerns surrounding his asthma.

It was not reported if charges were filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine or if the stadium plans on banning him from future games.

