Tensions Between China and Taiwan Escalate with New Ban on Alcohol Imports

On Friday, The People’s Republic of China announced it was blocking the import of dozens of alcoholic products from Taiwan.

China has banned shipments of Taiwan-made beer, liquor and wine. The ban is affecting imports of 11 of 28 beer and distillery products registered by Taiwanese exporters according to Taipei Times. The Chinese General Administration of Customs website states the following suppliers are involved including Taihu Brewing, Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc, Legend Brewery and Co Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp, to name a few.

The import registration authorization for some of these companies was not due to expire until 2026 or 2027 says Taipei Times.

Last year a new registration system was introduced in April. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said the new system is meant to enhance food safety.

Zhu pointed out that some of Taiwan’s exporters had failed to provide all the information required. Therefore, they were unable to secure approval. Zhua also said it is normal for countries to protect food safety.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council is arguing that China is purposefully inconveniencing exporters. It said that China has used food safety concerns as a ploy for impeding trade before.

Yesterday, Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang said, “[China] is especially tough on Taiwan and especially discriminates against Taiwan.”

Taipei Times reported that the Japanese government began to assist Taiwan producers last August after the new registration system was introduced. Yesterday, a government official said that China was treating Taiwan “unfairly.”

The official highlighted that only Taiwanese producers had to submit hard copies of documents and these were due by June 30. Other Countries had a year longer to apply and could do so online.

Registration applications have been submitted by 3,232 producers but only 792 have received approval. Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang said China didn’t provide an explanation for the 2,409 denied applications.

Wang said, “we were treated specially and unfairly” in comparison to other countries.

Taiwan sells about NT$3.7 billion (over $120 million) worth of alcohol a year to China. According to Focus Taiwan, Su said the ban could initially result in a loss of about NT$1 billion (over $32.5 million) for the affected companies.

It appears likely that this case will be brought to the World Trade Organisation.