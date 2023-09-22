Rock Legend Sammy Hagar Sets His Sights on Beer After Launching Tequila and Rum

The Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar continues to build his alcoholic beverage empire with a new venture that sees him partnering with Red Rocker Brewing Co. and Brew Detroit.

The former Van Halen frontman was one of the first celebrities to find success in the spirits industry with Cabo Wabo tequila. Since selling his stake in 2007, Hagar has created Santo Tequila and Mezquila with partner Guy Fieri and Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum with Rick Springfield. Now the rock legend appears to be taking on beer with the announced release of Red Rocker Lager.

Hagar’s new lager will be made in Detroit Rock City in partnership with the Canton, Michigan based brewery Red Rocker Brewing Co.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City,” Sammy Hagar said. “We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll.”

The Red Rocker Lager is a Mexican-style lager and has an ABV of 4.3%.

“It’s kind of medium-bodied,” Hagar said in a phone interview Monday, as reported by Detroit Free Press . “Not as light as Corona or Tecate. It’s more like a Modelo.”

Hagar mentioned that he attempted to jump into craft beer prior to tequila but found it difficult at the time. He said he’s found a “good partner” with Brew Detriot and hopes to release other styles of beer including a Belgian White.

Red Rocker Lager will officially launch in Detroit at a concert event next month. The beer will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans in stores and bars throughout Michigan and will also be available to order online.

