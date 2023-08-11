Tesla Victorious in Trademark Lawsuit Against Chinese Beer Brand ‘Tesila’

A Chinese court has recently ruled in Telsa’s favor after a lawsuit alleged the Sino beverage brand Tesila used Tesla’s logo to sell its products that bare a remarkably similar name to the car company. The ruling was announced yesterday by Shanghai Securities News. The court’s ruling means victory for Tesla in this trademark dispute.

In 2019, a line of alcoholic beverages called Tesila Soda and Tesila Beer appeared on the market in China and featured a notably similar logo to the Tesla signature T-shaped logo. Around June of last year, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Tesila Beer to allege the infringement of the company’s trademark. Sino has been known to use a practice referred to as trademark squatting.

This practice involves registering a company’s or brand’s trademarks in order to prevent the company from using its branding in the country. Then, the trademark squatter will attempt to sell back the branding to the original company for a profit.

After over a year, the court has made its ruling and Sino’s alleged attempt to trademark squat in this instance appears to have failed. The court ordered Sino Drinks Food Company to cease infringement of Tesla’s exclusive rights, stop unfair competition practices, make public announcements to clarify the facts of the case and compensate Tesla with approximately $690,900 within 10 days of the ruling.

Elon Musk has been making moves into the alcohol industry with a Tesla Tequila and more recently the billionaire’s car company launched a limited edition “GigaBier.” The pilsner-style beer has a bottle designed to emulate the Cybertruck. The beer itself is said to honor the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking.

