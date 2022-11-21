Boozy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes Made With Rum

Thanksgiving is the time of year when people are encouraged to indulge in every way, so why not satisfy both your sweet tooth and your love of rum all in one delicious way? Rum is a great secret ingredient in dessert recipes, it adds tons of flavor and helps ease the woes of holiday gatherings.

Here are some rum-filled desserts to enjoy this Thanksgiving:

Spiced Rum Poached Pears

This recipe is courtesy of Koloa Rum.

Eat your rum this holiday with these boozy poached pears. Made with Kōloa Kaua’i Spice Rum, maple syrup and crisp pears, this recipe is perfect for holiday celebrations. Using seasonal ingredients and flavors these poached pears are the epitome of Autumn vibes.

Ingredients

2 firm, crisp pears (slightly under-ripe)

½ cup Kōloa Kaua’i Spice Rum

½ cup apple cider

2 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla

Pinch of flavorful, flaky sea salt

Garnish with toppings of your choice

Directions

Cut the pears parallel to the stem so that you end up with two symmetrical halves. From the cut side, remove the core and seeds using a melon baller. From the non-cut side, cut a small slice off the back so that the pears will sit flat without rolling. Place the pears in a small (10’’) skillet. Add the rum, cider, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt. Cook the pears for 5-10 minutes at a low simmer, then turn them over and continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes. Poach the pears until they are tender (but not completely soft) and until the liquid has reduced enough to create a thick, flavorful rum sauce. If the liquid reduces before the pears are fully cooked, add a splash of additional cider (or water) to prevent it from caramelizing too far. Transfer the pears to a serving dish, with the cut side facing up. Pour the remaining rum sauce over the pears. Garnish with your favorite holiday toppings including nuts, cranberries, ice cream, whipped cream, mascarpone or granola.

Rum Cake

This Thanksgiving, have your cake and revel in it too. Rum cake might be the most famous of boozy desserts and it’s ubiquitous with celebrations. National Cake Day lands on the day after Thanksgiving, which provides the perfect excuse to make this rum cake for the holiday.

Rum Cake Ingredients

½ cup of dark rum ( Myers’s Original Dark /may substitute spiced rum for added flavor)

2 cups of flour

1 ½ cups (298g) granulated sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

3.4-ounce box of instant vanilla pudding mix,

4 eggs

1 tsp. salt

8 tbsp (113g) unsalted butter, softened

2 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

½ cup milk (room temperature)

½ cup vegetable oil

Rum Syrup Ingredients

1 cup pure maple syrup

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

3 tbsp. dark rum

Rum Butter Glaze Ingredients

1½ cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp. spiced rum

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a bundt pan liberally with cooking spray. Then add a few tablespoons of granulated sugar to the inside of the pan, and gently tap and turn it around until every square inch of the inside of the pan is coated in sugar.

Combine flour, baking powder, pudding mix and salt together in a mixing bowl and mix together until fully integrated. Then in a separate mixing bowl combine the sugar and butter and beat with mixer until fluffy. Add the vanilla extract and eggs into butter and mix again until combined. Add the dry ingredients and milk and vegetable oil into the batter and mix again. Once the batter is smooth pour it into the bundt pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a cooling rack and let it cool for at least 15 minutes.

While the cake is cooling make the syrup for soaking the cake. In a small saucepan gently heat the maple syrup butter and rum together until the butter completely melts. Pour over the cake after it has cooled.

Ice the cake after the syrup has soaked into the cake. Simply combine the rum with the powdered sugar to make a white icing to pour over the top of the cake. You may substitute the spiced rum with a rum of your choice or make it less boozy by using fresh squeezed orange juice instead.

Banana Rum Pie

This recipe comes courtesy of Blue Chair Bay Rum

Pie is by far the most popular of all holiday desserts so we would be remiss not to include one rum-filled version of the sweet treat. Banana and rum are a match made in heaven, the flavors compliment each other perfectly especially in desserts such as banana’s foster or in this case banana cream pie.

Ingredients

3 tbs. Blue Chair Bay® Banana Rum

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (2 medium)

2 tsp. lemon juice

1/3 cup Original Bisquick mix

1/4 cup sugar

3 tbs. butter, melted

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups frozen (thawed) whipped topping

1/2 cup dulce de leche milk caramel spread

4 chocolate-filled tubular-shaped pirouette cookies, coarsely crushed

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray to prevent sticking. In a small bowl, mix bananas and lemon juice; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix, sugar, butter, 2 tablespoons of the rum, the condensed milk and eggs until blended. Add banana mixture; stir until blended. Pour into pie plate. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the center is set. Cool completely on a cooling rack, for about 1 hour. Cover; refrigerate for 2 hours or until well chilled. Spread whipped topping over the pie to within 1/2 inch of the edge. In a small microwavable bowl, microwave dulce de leche uncovered on High for 30 to 45 seconds or until thoroughly heated; stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of rum. Drizzle over pie. Garnish with cookies.

Happy Holidays!

