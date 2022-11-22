The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Sagittarius - Rum Raiders

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Check out these carefully selected cocktails to match the fun-loving intellectual who bares the Sagittarius sign.

Sagittarius is a fire sign, and true to their nature they are known for burning bright and attracting people to them like moths to their flame. This sign is known for being leaders, their nature to be great communicators and charismatic lends to this. The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter which is also called the “king of the planets” and astrologically it is known as “the great teacher.” Cocktails for this sign should reflect the charismatic and intellectual traits of the Sagittarius and contain dominant flavors.

Here are the best cocktails for a Sagittarius to drink:

The Wise Medicine Man

This cocktail is a new take on the rum cocktail, the medicine man. The drink normally contains sage, maple syrup and smoked paprika as the leading flavors but this recipe swaps out the maple syrup for saffron syrup to better suit the archer sign. Both sage and saffron are representative of Sagittarius. Sage is symbolic of wisdom and is also ruled by Jupiter.

Ingredients

2 ounces white rum

1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce saffron syrup (Follow link to see the recipe from Rumispice)

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

3 sage leaves

Garnish: a sage bunch

Recipe

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the white rum, lemon juice, saffron syrup, paprika and three sage leaves. Shake well for 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass with ice. Garnish with a small bunch of sage, slap to release the aromatic oils.

Sagittarius Spiced Punch

Since this zodiac sign is so good at being social it seems fitting to give them a large format cocktail to share with their many friends. This punch represents the Sagittarius with its autumnal spices and cranberry. Cloves, anise, and nutmeg are all spices associated with this celestial star arrangement. Cranberries correspond with this sign seasonally as they are often harvested in the fall months and enjoyed for the remainder of the year.

Ingredients

2 cups whole berry cranberry sauce ( jam not gel)

2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice

1 cup cranberry Juice

1 ½ cups of rum (light, dark or spiced depending on preference)

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cloves

1 star anise

Garnish: Orange wheels and whole spices or fresh cranberries

Recipe

Simmer cranberry sauce, orange juice, cranberry juice, and spices gently for 5-7 minutes, stirring regularly. Remove from heat and cool. Allow spices to steep. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth. Add the rum. You may serve the punch warmed or chilled with ice in a large punch bowl. Garnish with slices of orange and whole anise and cinnamon or fresh cranberries. The punch can be stored in a sealed container for 2-3 days.

The Ube Daiquiri

This daiquiri has a fun and strange addition giving it both a touch of flavor and a very distinguishable purple color. Sagittarius is strongly associated with the color purple. The color can give luck to this astrological sign and it is representative of leadership, abundance and royalty. Ube is a type of yam from southeast Asia, it has a sweetness similar to sweet potatoes. Yams are a great addition to this cocktail for Sagittarius because they share the same ruling planet, Jupiter.

Ingredients

2 ounces of light rum

1 ounce lime juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1-2 dashes ube extract (can be found here )

Garnish: lime wheel or purple lavender flower

Recipe

Add all of the ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wheel or flower.