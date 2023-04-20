Taurus Cocktails That Will Perfectly Match Your Sign - Rum Raiders

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Dig into these meticulously crafted cocktails perfectly suited for the Taurus.

The Taurus is an earth sign represented by the bull, meaning they are very grounded and rational but display a stubborn side that can charge straight ahead to get whatever they desire. Ruled by Venus, Tauruses are pleasure seekers who love opulence and artistry in all aspects of their lives. Cocktails for this star sign should be down-to-earth but well crafted from fine ingredients that reflect Taurus’s complex personality.

Here are the best cocktails made for a Taurus:

The Thyme of Your Figgin Life

Tauruses are known for their love of luxury with keen discerning intuition that can spot quality from a mile away. This cocktail will certainly intrigue this celestial sign with decadent figs and herbaceous notes of thyme all topped off with extravagant Champagne bubbles. Figs along with thyme are associated with Taurus’s ruling planet but also show off the signs more earthy side.The Champagne adds an elegant touch that would appeal to a Taurus that likes the finer things in life.

Ingredients

2 fresh figs (cut in half)

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce thyme simple syrup

1 ounce light rum

2-4 ounces Champagne

Garnish: Slices of fig and thyme sprig

Directions

First, muddle the figs and lemon juice and thyme syrup into a cocktail shaker. Next, add in ice and rum. Shake until well chilled, then double strain into a glass. Top with champagne and garnish with slices of fig and a sprig of thyme. Alternatively, Champagne can be substituted with prosecco or cava.

Apricot Mojito

This cocktail is an easy riff on the classic mojito, but it still has enough flare to catch the attention of a Taurus. Both mint and apricots are representative of the bull sign. The mint also serves another purpose with its vivacious green color that brings luck to Taurus. The apricot mojito’s bright fruity flavors are perfect for this early spring astrological sign.

Ingredients

2 ounces light rum

1 ½ ounce apricot jam

8-10 mint leaves

2 teaspoons sugar

½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges

3-4 ounces club soda (or as needed)

Directions

Add the mint and 1 wedge of lime into a highball glass and muddle together to release the oils of the mint. Next, add the sugar, apricot jam and remaining lime wedges and continue to muddle until sugar is dissolved into the lime juice then add the rum. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top it off with club soda.

Springtime Lavender Lemonade

Taurus is a Spring sign, and with this season comes the blooming of flowers. So, it is only appropriate to have a cocktail that showcases floral flavors and the vibrant colors of this lively season. Lavender perfectly parallels this zodiac sign as it begins blooming in the months of April and May which is the same time that the Taurus appears.

Ingredients

2 ounces purple gin

½ ounce botanical rum

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounce lavender honey simple syrup

Garnish: lavender sprig and lemon wedge

Directions

Add lemonade, rum and syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake until combined and strain into a highball glass with ice. Layer purple gin on top by gently pouring down a barspoon. Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon wedge.

